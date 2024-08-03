Reinvestment of state lands may be necessary but the pricing and access must be transparent – Buaben Asamoa

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former Adentan MP, has emphasized the need for transparent pricing and processes in selling state lands, calling for a clear mechanism to ensure fairness and prevent corruption.



He highlighted that the sale of state lands has been a major source of corruption, with access often politicized.



North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa accused the Lands Commission of aiding private developers against the state, despite the Ministry of Lands denying these claims and insisting no lands have been sold under the current government.



The Ministry urged the public to dismiss Ablakwa’s allegations as politically motivated.