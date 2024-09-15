Rekindle spirit of accountability - Prof Boateng challenges civil society

General News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

Source: GNA

Prof. William Boateng of the University of Cape Coast has criticized the excessive power held by politicians in Ghana, suggesting it leads to wealth accumulation rather than societal progress.



Speaking at the ninth Sandwich Conference on September 13, he warned that this power imbalance contributes to political and economic crises, urging a vibrant civil society to hold politicians accountable.



Prof. Boateng also highlighted the need for Ghanaians to overcome a culture of timidity and challenge their leaders more actively.



The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program, which now offers advanced courses in social behavior and conflict management.