You are here: HomeNews2024 09 15Article 1981706

General News of Sunday, 15 September 2024

    

Source: GNA

Rekindle spirit of accountability - Prof Boateng challenges civil society

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program

Prof. William Boateng of the University of Cape Coast has criticized the excessive power held by politicians in Ghana, suggesting it leads to wealth accumulation rather than societal progress.

Speaking at the ninth Sandwich Conference on September 13, he warned that this power imbalance contributes to political and economic crises, urging a vibrant civil society to hold politicians accountable.

Prof. Boateng also highlighted the need for Ghanaians to overcome a culture of timidity and challenge their leaders more actively.

The conference marked 21 years of the sandwich program, which now offers advanced courses in social behavior and conflict management.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment