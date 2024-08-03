Release funds for the completion of projects – PAC directs MoF

General News of Saturday, 3 August 2024

Source: 3news

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has instructed the Ministry of Finance to release funds to the Ministry of Works and Housing to complete projects abandoned since 2019.



During a parliamentary session on August 1, PAC highlighted that despite over GH¢83 million being allocated, the Ministry still faces over GH¢2 billion in outstanding bills.



With inadequate funding for 2023, PAC emphasized the urgency of completing these projects, especially to mitigate flooding in Accra.



The Committee also recommended terminating about 30 unstarted projects.



Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah mentioned ongoing efforts to review contract rates and secure contractor agreements to resume work.