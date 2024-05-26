Release receipts of NHIL into Health Insurance Fund – Akandoh to Govt

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, Ranking Member on the Health Committee, has called for the immediate release of National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) funds into the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).



He claims the NHIA is bankrupt, with less than GHS1 million, due to no releases from the Ministry of Finance this year.



Akandoh criticized the government's mismanagement and diversion of NHIS funds, particularly under the Earmarked Funds Capping and Realignment Act of 2017, which he says redirected critical NHIS funds to unrelated projects like the National Cathedral.