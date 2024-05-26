Release receipts of NHIL into Health Insurance Fund – Akandoh to Govt

General News of Sunday, 26 May 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, has tasked the government to immediately transfer National Health Insurance Levy (NHIL) receipts into the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).



He claimed the NHIA was bankrupt due to the lack of financial releases from the Ministry of Finance this year, with the NHIF holding less than GHS 1.0 million.



Akandoh criticized the government for diverting funds meant for the NHIS to other projects.



He emphasized the importance of these funds for critical health services and warned of potential public health crises if the situation is not resolved promptly.