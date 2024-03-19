Religious and traditional leaders encourage civic engagement and charity in Aflao

Regional News of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In an effort to promote civic duty and community solidarity, Torgbui Hezekia I, alongside Apostle Jacob K. Henyo, founder of 'The Voice of Miracle Prayer Church International' in Aflao, urged Christians to actively engage in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.



Addressing a gathering where over 800 mini bags of maize and undisclosed financial assistance were distributed to widows in and around Aflao, the revered religious leader underscored the significance of exercising the right to vote.



He asserted that refraining from voting amounts to a moral lapse, urging all Christians in Ghana to participate in the electoral process while advocating for peaceful conduct.



For more than ten years, Apostle Jacob K. Henyo's church has been involved in charitable endeavors, particularly in line with the biblical injunction of caring for widows and orphans found in James 1:27.



The annual provision of food to widows exemplifies the church's commitment to fulfilling this scriptural mandate.



Furthermore, he called upon fellow clergy to follow suit in supporting vulnerable members of society.



Togbui Adzongaga Amenya Fiti V, the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, expressed appreciation for the generosity shown towards widows, promising ongoing assistance for their welfare.



He disclosed plans to organize the widows into an association to facilitate local and international aid, while also pledging future financial support to ensure their sustained well-being.



Moved by the gesture and prospects of continued support, the widows conveyed their gratitude for the benevolent efforts led by Torgbui Hezekia I and the local leadership.