Religious leaders urged to avoid divisive election prophecies in Ghana

As Ghana gears up for the critical 2024 general elections, a strong message has been delivered to religious leaders regarding the avoidance of sensational and potentially divisive prophetic statements concerning the election outcome.



This warning arises due to a prevalent trend among certain religious figures who predict election winners, often with specific details, leading to increased anxiety and political tensions among their followers.



Rev. Yaw Osei, the Founder of the Lift Up God Bible Institute, has underscored the importance of restraint and responsible conduct among Christian leaders, cautioning against actions that could inflame passions and provoke disorder.



He emphasized the imperative of maintaining the country's electoral process free from disruptive prophetic declarations that may threaten peace and national unity.



Addressing church leaders at a graduation ceremony, Rev. Osei advocated a return to the core tenets of the Christian faith, highlighting the significance of proper training for church leaders to preserve the integrity of their ministry.



He encouraged graduates to uphold the pure gospel and refrain from intertwining political prognostications with their spiritual teachings.



This call for responsible prophecy emerges amid Ghana's pursuit of peaceful and transparent elections. As the nation prepares to elect its leaders, it is crucial for all stakeholders, including religious leaders, to prioritize peace and unity above actions that could fracture the democratic process.



In response to Rev. Osei's guidance, graduates from the Lift Up God Bible Institute reaffirmed their dedication to preaching messages of peace and unity. They pledged to uphold Christian values and contribute positively to societal development.