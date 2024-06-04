Remain apolitical to protect the sanctity of the 2024 elections – Security agencies urged

Regional News of Tuesday, 4 June 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Kenneth Kponor, Volta Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has urged security agencies to maintain fairness, professionalism, and neutrality during the upcoming December elections.



Speaking after engaging with the region's security services as part of the Constitution Week celebration, he emphasized the importance of their role in preserving peace and safeguarding the constitution.



He called on all citizens to embrace peace, adhere to national laws, and avoid actions that could threaten the country's stability, stressing that nation-building is a shared responsibility.