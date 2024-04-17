Remorseful Funny Face seeks from mother and accident Victims

General News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Comedian Funny Face, in a bid to turn over a new leaf, has embarked on a journey of reconciliation with those impacted by recent events in his life.



Following his release on bail and a fresh start, the comedian made poignant visits to individuals affected by his past actions.



Beginning with a heartfelt encounter reminiscent of the prodigal son, Funny Face knelt before his mother, seeking her forgiveness for the pain he caused. He tearfully expressed remorse, asking her to bless him with the same prayer she offered before his rise to fame.



Captured by Kofi TV, the emotional moment saw Funny Face's mother embracing and consoling him.



Subsequently, the comedian and his family extended their visit to the hospital to meet the accident victims. Among them was an elderly woman and two children injured during the incident.



Approaching the injured woman with humility, Funny Face pleaded for forgiveness, recounting his perspective on the unfortunate events.



It's important to note that prior to his visit, Funny Face had covered the medical expenses of the victims, demonstrating his commitment to making amends during his time in prison.