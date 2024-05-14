Renal Patients Association of Ghana raises concerns over surge in dialysis cost

Health News of Tuesday, 14 May 2024

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has expressed distress over the recent increase in dialysis expenses, which have surged from GH¢380 to GH¢491.



This uptick comes after the association previously opposed a similar rise in costs earlier this year.



According to Major Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, spokesperson for the association, this latest increment will further burden patients who are already grappling with managing their medical bills.



He appealed to philanthropic organizations to provide assistance to patients as they await Parliament's reconvening on Friday to address the issue.



Ahenkorah highlighted the challenges faced by patients, emphasizing that the inability to afford the increased costs has resulted in some individuals being unable to undergo necessary dialysis sessions.



He noted that the association is seeking dialogue with the Parliamentary Select Committee to address the situation promptly.