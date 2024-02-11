Renal Patients Association raises concerns over potential dialysis cost increase at Korle Bu

Health News of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Renal Patients Association of Ghana has issued a warning regarding potential life-threatening consequences if the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) proceeds with an increase in the cost of dialysis.



The concern arises from reports indicating that KBTH's Renal Unit is facing a new debt of GH₵2 million, just three months after the government cleared a previous debt of GH¢4 million.



Dr. Owusu Sekyere, KBTH’s Director of Medical Affairs, disclosed that the current dialysis costs surpass GH₵720 per session, while patients are currently contributing only GH₵380.



President of the Renal Patients Association, Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, highlighted the significant financial burden this cost disparity poses to patients, particularly members of the association who are already grappling with the existing dialysis expenses.



In an interview on Citi FM, Ahenkorah expressed deep concern, emphasizing that any price increase would be devastating for patients. He acknowledged the financial challenges faced by the hospital but urgently called on the government to intervene and find a solution.



Ahenkorah stated, “We anticipated this situation, although it has arisen sooner than expected due to the proposed increase from GH¢767.42 to GH¢380. Consequently, under-recovery was inevitable. However, this is the harsh reality. Even the current GH¢380 is unaffordable for many. The government needs to step in.”



“People will perish. Lives are at stake. We implore the government to take action,” he added.