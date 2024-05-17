Renal patients urge government for NHIS coverage expansion

Health News of Friday, 17 May 2024

Baffour Ahenkora, President of the Renal Patients Association of Ghana, has called on the government to extend the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover all renal patients, rather than a select few.



Speaking on Adom TV’s morning show, Badwam, Mr. Ahenkora emphasized the financial hardships many renal patients face in affording their treatment.



He pointed out that due to financial constraints, many patients can only afford dialysis twice a week instead of the recommended three times.



“We are supposed to do three sessions a week, but because of lack of funds, we mostly do two. I have been on dialysis for nine years, and even if I had more money, it’s exhausted by now. All of us are vulnerable,” he shared.



Oswald Essuah Mensah, Director of Corporate Affairs for the NHIA, also spoke on Badwam, explaining that the 2 million cedis approved for dialysis aid would benefit patients at Korle-Bu, Komfo Anokye, and other hospitals.



“The 2 million cedis has been approved for 2024. A benevolent person pays 380 cedis for patients in Korle-Bu, and with the increase to 491 cedis, NHIA will cover the remaining cost. Meanwhile, we will top up the difference for Korle-Bu patients and fully cover two sessions for patients at Komfo Anokye and other locations,” he said.



However, Mr. Ahenkora noted that since October 2023, renal patients have been paying their bills in full. He revealed that the First Sky Group, a philanthropic organization, had been covering the cost of dialysis sessions since 2015. However, due to shortages and price increases, patients at Korle Bu have been bearing the full cost since October 2023. He called on Korle-Bu to clarify the current payment plan.



“It is welcome news that NHIA is stepping in, and I was part of the board that decided on the 2 million cedis disbursement. Since Korle Bu faced shortages and price hikes, patients have been paying the full cost since last October. We need transparency on whether the philanthropist still contributes, as the hospital mentioned they are settling some areas,” he explained.



Mr. Ahenkora also highlighted the importance of increased education on kidney diseases and encouraged individuals to undergo regular checkups. “There’s more to managing kidney disease than just dialysis. We need more education on the disease, and people should go for regular checkups,” he added.