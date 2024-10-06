Renovate Nsawam prisons where you’ll spend the rest of your lives—Bulldog to Akufo-Addo, NPP

Politics of Sunday, 6 October 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Former artiste manager Hanson Nana Asiamah also known as Bulldog has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to renovate Nsawam prisons, suggesting many party members may be jailed when John Dramani Mahama assumes power.



He warned that NPP officials, including President Akufo-Addo and his staff, should prepare for prison, accusing them of corruption and mismanagement.



Bulldog criticized the detention of protestors against illegal mining and promised that NPP leaders, starting with Vice President Bawumia, will face legal consequences for their actions once Mahama is in office.