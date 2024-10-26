You are here: HomeNews2024 10 26Article 1998722

Renowned Broadcaster Agya Wusu Ansah quits Hot FM to join Radio XYZ

Agya Wusu Ansah, the well-respected host of Accra-based Hot FM's noon political show Dweneho Bio, has quit the station to embark on a new journey at Radio XYZ.

This transition marks an exciting chapter in his broadcasting career as he seeks to further his influence in the realm of political discourse.

During his impactful time at Hot FM,

