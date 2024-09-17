You are here: HomeNews2024 09 17Article 1982612

Renowned UK school head visits Accra for ‘Meet the Heads’ event

Head of Taunton International School (UK), Aidrian Hallworth Head of Taunton International School (UK), Aidrian Hallworth

Adrian Hallworth, Head of Taunton International School (UK), will visit Accra, Ghana from 18th-21st September 2024 to engage with parents and stakeholders about UK education opportunities.

Hosted by the British Council, the visit will include school tours, meetings with the Ministry of Education and National Union of Students, and a brunch with parents.

Hallworth will offer insights on the UK education system, the application process, and visas. Organized by Elaine Cunningham-Walker, Managing Director of Everything Education, the event aims to strengthen family relationships, foster cross-cultural learning, and provide opportunities for Ghanaian children to access quality education abroad.

