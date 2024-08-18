Report shows Opuni trial and possible jailing linked to his ‘vindictive mafia’ of Tobinco

General News of Sunday, 18 August 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

A recent report suggests that Dr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni's transfer from the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) to Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) was due to tensions with Tobinco, a pharmaceutical company.



Tobinco's CEO revealed that former President Mahama decided to move Dr. Opuni after issues arose between Tobinco and the FDA under Opuni's leadership.



Three days later, Dr. Opuni was appointed as COCOBOD's CEO, where he served for four years before facing trial.



He is currently being tried for allegedly causing over GH¢217 million in financial losses through the sale of untested fertilizer.