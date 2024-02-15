Republic Bank contributes to University of Ghana's 'One Student One Laptop' Initiative

General News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has contributed to the University of Ghana's 'One Student One Laptop (1S1L)' initiative by donating twenty-five laptops. This philanthropic gesture is part of the bank's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project, 'Power to Make a Difference' (PMAD), aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal SDG4-Quality Education.



Managing Director of Republic Bank, Mr. Benjamin Dzoboku, led the delegation presenting the laptops. He commended the Vice Chancellor's initiative, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology in education and the readiness it provides students for the world of work. Mr. Dzoboku highlighted that Republic Bank's CSR theme, 'Power to Learn,' underscores the importance of technology in education.



Vice Chancellor Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo expressed gratitude for the donation, noting that it supports students who lack access to essential learning tools. The 25 laptops contribute to the total of 500 received under the 1S1L initiative. Prof. Amfo assured that the laptops would be distributed to beneficiaries, confident that students would use them effectively.



The handover ceremony included key university officials such as Prof. Gordon Awandare, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, Mrs. Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Mr. Francis Boachie, Dr. Elizier Ameyaw-Buronyah, Ms. Pascaline K. Songsore, Mr. Claudius Angsongna, and Mr. Frank Tsikata. Representing Republic Bank were Mr. Joseph Laryea Ashong, Mrs. Leila Pentsil, Mr. Forster Ahiadu, and Relationship Managers from the Legon Branch.



Republic Bank's 'Power to Make a Difference' initiative encompasses four pillars: Power to Learn, Care, Help, and Succeed. As a leading Universal Banking institution in Ghana and a subsidiary of Republic Financial Holdings Limited, Republic Bank focuses on SDG goals including Good Health and Well-Being, Quality Education, Clean Water and Sanitation, and Climate Action as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility under the umbrella initiative Power to Make a Difference (PMAD).