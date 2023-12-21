Research on public health impact of Akosombo Dam spillage to be unveiled soon

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

In a proactive move to understand the extensive public health consequences of the devastating flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, Ensign Global College, a private not-for-profit institution specializing in public health, has announced plans to conduct a comprehensive research study.



The flooding, triggered by the release of excess water from the Akosombo Hydro-electric Dam, profoundly affected parts of the Volta Region, displacing an estimated 35,857 people, including vulnerable women and children, according to a UNICEF report.



The study, slated for publication in March 2024, aims to scientifically assess the impact of the disaster, focusing on the health and well-being of the affected communities.



The Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome community, located in the Adidome area, has been identified as the focal point for the research, allowing for an in-depth examination of the specific challenges faced by its residents.



Director of Academic Program at Ensign Global College, Dr. Stephen Manortey, disclosed that the research would prioritize understanding the effects on vulnerable populations and delve into areas such as mental health.



Dr. Manortey stated:



"We want to see the effect of the disaster on mental health; people have been traumatized, and what could have been done to prevent some of these things even in the future. We want to really focus on the health impact, but we will spread our tentacles a little bit into other areas."



The findings of the study are expected to provide valuable insights into the immediate and long-term health implications of the Akosombo Dam spillage, enabling the formulation of informed recommendations and strategies for future prevention.



The announcement regarding the research initiative was made during a collaborative effort between Ensign Global College and the renowned NGO, Engage Now Africa (ENA).



The collaboration involved the donation of relief items, stationery and food to victims of the spillage on Monday, December 18, 2023.



ENA's Country Director, Cecial Amankwah, highlighted that the donation was prompted by their prior engagement with the affected communities through adult literacy and skills training programs.



Items donated included bags of rice and beans, edible palm oil, detergents, mosquito nets, toiletries, sanitary pads, exercise books and pens, toilet rolls, and water purifying tablets.



Notably, the toiletries and edible palm oil were produced by beneficiaries of ENA's skills training program, which specifically targets women.



Chief of Bakpa Awadiwoe-Kome, Torgbe Sakpiti V, expressed gratitude for the collaborative support from Engage Now Africa and Ensign Global College, assuring that the donated items would be distributed appropriately to the residents and their families.



The research initiative and collaborative efforts underscore the commitment of both Ensign Global College and Engage Now Africa to address the immediate needs of the affected communities and contribute to understanding and mitigating the long-term effects of the Akosombo Dam spillage.a