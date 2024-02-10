Reshuffle: Akufo-Addo will sack Ministers who lost in NPP primaries – Governance Expert

Politics of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Local Governance Expert, Dr. Fred Oduro has stated that in the event of any reshuffle sitting Members of Parliament who lost their seats in the parliamentary primaries will be shown the exit.



Information rife indicates that President Akufo-Addo may possibly reshuffle some of his Ministers of State this weekend.



This follows the sacking of 24 District Chiefs Executives last weekend and the subsequent appointment of 26 new Municipal and District Chief Executives right after the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In a letter addressed to the Minister of Local and Decentralization, the President indicated the move is in accordance with article 243 (3) (b) of the constitution and section 20 (20) (3) (b) of the Local Government Act 2014, (Act 936).



Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Nana Kwame Ayira Friday, the Local Governance Expert stated that President Akufo-Addo targeting ministers who lost in the primaries will be consistent with his governance style.



“The first group of people I see the changes coming from will be those who contested and lost, they stand a very high risk of losing out on their position. If you remember moving from 2020 to 2021 the second term of President Akufo-Addo he came out categorically to say that whoever had lost their seat wasn’t going to be part of his Executive and by and large he did that.”



“If you do an analysis of some of the people who lost their positions in MDCEs some of them have the candidates they backed lost. Some of them are perceived to be at longer heads at some of the Parliamentary candidates who lost. So I wouldn’t be surprised to see some of the people who have lost being among the first to be reshuffled,” he added.