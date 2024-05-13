Resident fined for contaminating community well in Kwahu Mpraeso

Regional News of Monday, 13 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The chief of Kwahu Mpraeso, Nana Ampadu Daaduam II, and elders have imposed heavy fines on a resident, Dora Ama Serwaa, for polluting a community well with feces.



The well serves both Mpraeso and Atibie communities and was contaminated amid a dispute between Serwaa and her tenants.



Following an investigation confirming the incident, community leaders summoned Serwaa, who admitted to the offense and apologized. She was fined GHS700, ordered to provide a sheep, a crate of eggs, and instructed to construct a new well for the area.



The penalties were intended to compensate for the damage and prevent future misconduct.



Assembly member Kwasi Mireku Somuah praised the swift action taken by community leaders and urged residents to learn from the incident, emphasizing the importance of proper conduct when using communal facilities.