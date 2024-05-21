Residents alarmed by rampant theft of solar panels in Oforikrom

Regional News of Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Oforikrom in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region are increasingly concerned about the frequent theft of solar panels intended to power street lights in their farming community.



Unscrupulous individuals have been removing the panels from the top of street lights, leading to significant areas of the community being plunged into darkness at night, Daily Guide reports.



Suleman Azure, the assembly member for the area, stated that no arrests have been made yet concerning the thefts. He issued a stern warning to those involved, urging them to stop before the law catches up with them.



Azure emphasized that Oforikrom is a cocoa-growing community, and the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) had installed solar-powered street lights in areas lacking electricity to aid the community.



Azure expressed bewilderment at the actions of some residents who have decided to remove the solar panels from the street lights. He mentioned rumors that some individuals are using the stolen panels to power their own homes.



“We don’t know what they use them for but I have heard that some of them have fixed them on their buildings for their personal use,” he said.



He further explained that the community is currently gathering information to locate the stolen panels and apprehend those responsible.



“We are gathering information which would lead us to places where we can find some of the panels and arrest the culprits,” Azure stated.



Azure concluded by reminding residents that their actions are illegal and urged them to act lawfully.



“As citizens, they need to be lawful. They should ask themselves whether what they are doing falls within the remit of the law,” he added.