Residents along Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam road face health risks due to dust from construction

Health News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents living along the Ofankor-Pokuase-Nsawam road, a crucial part of the Accra-Kumasi route, are facing significant challenges due to the intense dust generated by ongoing road construction activities.



Health experts have raised concerns about the health implications of the air pollution caused by the construction works.



According to JoyNews, residents are experiencing considerable discomfort due to the excessive dust resulting from the road rehabilitation project.



One resident expressed frustration, stating, "Since they started this road, dust is worrying us too much."



Dr. Agyenim Boateng, an otolaryngologist at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, warned about the health risks associated with inhaling dust particles, emphasizing its potential to cause respiratory issues and other health problems.



Pregnant residents, like one roadside vendor, highlighted the necessity of wearing nose masks to protect themselves from the dust and pollution, underscoring the challenges they face daily.



Despite these concerns, residents are calling on authorities to take proactive measures, such as frequent dampening of the dusty road, to mitigate the adverse effects of the ongoing construction activities.



In response to the residents' plight, the construction engineer assured that the company is implementing measures to improve dust suppression, including increasing the frequency of watering the road and monitoring air quality to address residents' concerns effectively.