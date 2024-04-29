Residents disguised in school uniforms spark clash at Kalpohin SHS

Regional News of Monday, 29 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Students of Kalpohin Senior High School (SHS) in Tamale, Northern Region, engaged in a clash with local residents who infiltrated their entertainment event on Saturday, April 27, 2024.



The altercation reportedly began when residents disguised themselves in school uniforms to gain access to the school's entertainment hall, bypassing security measures.



Upon discovery by some students, they demanded the intruders leave, sparking a confrontation.



According to Adom FM's regional correspondent, both students and residents resorted to throwing stones at each other during the altercation, resulting in significant damage to school property, including a parked Toyota saloon car.



Similar clashes between students and local residents have occurred in the past, indicating a recurring issue in the community.