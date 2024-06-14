You are here: HomeNews2024 06 14Article 1950434
Residents in Parakou who blocked the roads are the ones responsible for the perennial flooding caused by their structures – NADMO

Residents of Dome Parakou Estate have blocked highways over inadequate drainage, causing severe flooding during rains.

NADMO Ga East Director, Seth Kofi Osei Kissi, called the action unjustified and sought police assistance to resolve the situation. He highlighted that residents were previously warned about heavy rains and advised to relocate but ignored the advice.

Encroachment on waterways has exacerbated flooding.

NADMO urged the Ga East Assembly to demolish these structures, but the assembly lacks legal authority. Kissi stressed the need to enforce the law to prevent recurring floods.

