Residents of Ablekuma North threaten to boycott elections if drainage system is not fixed

Regional News of Monday, 25 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Jar Love-Down in the 'Been-tu' Electoral Area of Ablekuma North Assembly have raised concerns about the poor drainage system in their area, which often leads to flooding.



According to a 3 News report, a group of residents held a protest demanding the construction of a storm drain and a bridge to address the issue, expressing frustration over the government's inaction and threatening to boycott the upcoming general elections if the drainage system is not fixed.



The residents highlighted the severe inconvenience caused by flooding, even during light rainfall, and expressed resentment towards the government's perceived lack of urgency in addressing their plight.



During a visit to the area, it was observed that the drainage was filled with water and dirt, posing a threat to houses situated along the drain.



Simon Akpo, the leader of the concerned group, accused the Municipal Chief Executive of Ablekuma North and the Member of Parliament of failing to address the issue despite being approached several times.



He lamented that the authorities had not visited the area to assess the situation, claiming that they were informed that the project could not commence until sufficient funds were raised by the central government.



“We are always told that work on the bridge and storm drain in the area cannot be started until the central government raises enough funds for the project “.



The residents emphasized the seriousness of the situation, noting that several lives and properties had been lost due to floods.



Mr. Akpo reiterated the residents' demand for the government to fix the drainage system, warning that they would prevent Electoral Commission officials from conducting elections in the area if their demands were not met.