Residents of Afram plains bemoan delay in constructing new bridge over Afram River and intermittent breakdown of ferry

The ferry between Kwahu Adawso and Eyeamanfrom on the Afram River has faced intermittent breakdowns, disrupting the transport of farm produce and health referrals, and forcing some to resort to dangerous alternatives.

This has led to economic losses and tragic incidents, such as patients dying during referrals.

Despite Parliament approving €350 million for a bridge and roads in 2022, no work has begun, frustrating residents.

The Volta Lake Transport Company expects repairs by December but faces delays in importing essential parts.

