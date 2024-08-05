Residents of Nyantramor in fear amid surge in armed robbery

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 5 August 2024
Source: 3news
Residents of Nyantramor in Kpone Bawaleshie, within the Kpone Katamanso Municipality, are alarmed by a recent spike in armed robberies.
The community blames the lack of a police post and poor road conditions for their vulnerability.
Incidents include a resident's husband being killed by masked men, with no arrests made a year later.
Poor road conditions also force residents to walk long distances, while motorbike taxis benefit from the situation.
Local leaders urge the police to establish a post, and MP Joseph Tetteh acknowledges the issue, promising efforts to resolve it.
Residents demand swift action to restore safety.