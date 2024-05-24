You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942133

Regional News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: GNA

Residents of Sefwi Surano ‘A’ get new chief

Enoch Ekuoba Gyasi was chosen by the Agona Royal Family

Enoch Ekuoba Gyasi, a 41-year-old businessman, has been installed as the new chief of Sefwi Surano 'A' in the Western North Region, succeeding his late uncle.

Now known as Nana Oko Ahiko Kwadwo Mpan Ababio, he was chosen by the Agona Royal Family and presented to the kingmakers by the head of the family.

The stool had been vacant for three years.

Nana Addai Gyamprah advised the new chief to be humble and respectful.

Nana Kwadwo Mpan Ababio pledged to prioritize his people's welfare and urged unity to foster community development.

