Residents of Ticheli community plead for urgent action amidst acute water shortage

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Residents of Ticheli, a farming community nestled within the Tamale Metropolis, are calling upon governmental bodies and Non-governmental Organizations (NGOs) to intervene and alleviate the severe water scarcity plaguing their area.



According to Adom News, the sole water source, an aging community dam, has dried up due to the prevailing dry season in the Northern region.



Consequently, residents are compelled to trek long distances to neighboring communities like Pagazaa in search of water for their daily needs.



According to testimonies from some community members, the water crisis has not only disrupted daily life but also hindered the education of their children. Many schoolchildren are forced to skip classes to assist their families in procuring water.



In light of these challenges, residents are appealing to the government, NGOs, and compassionate individuals to provide assistance and address the pressing water needs in their community.



Ziblim Abu, the Assemblyman representing the area, emphasized the urgent need for intervention, citing the detrimental impact of the water crisis on the livelihoods of Ticheli's residents.