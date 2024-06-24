Resist the lies, deceptions and deceits of the NDC – Godfred Dame

Politics of Monday, 24 June 2024

Source: 3news.com

Attorney-General Godfred Dame has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of spreading false information to deceive the public.



He urged the public to resist the NDC's lies and deceits, citing the Ato Forson case as an example.



Despite an audio recording being admitted as evidence, the trial judge ruled that the AG did not influence the witness to implicate Ato Forson.



Dame claimed the NDC's case has "fallen in water" and encouraged the public to be vigilant against their deception.



He spoke at a town hall meeting in the UK, where he alleged the NDC spreads lies about the government's actions.