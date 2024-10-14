Resit date for UCC students revealed

General News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live







The date for resit for the students of the University of Cape Coast has finally been revealed.



In a post cited online, the examination is scheduled to commence on the 21st of October 2024 for all regular students who has failed any of their courses. This spans from level 100 to level 400.



The



Read full articleexams will only last for 12 days thus extending to 1st November 2024 after its commencement on 21st October.



Resit exams, also known as supplementary or repeat exams, are assessments taken by students who:



1.⁠ ⁠Failed a course or module.

2.⁠ ⁠Did not meet the passing criteria.

3.⁠ ⁠Need to improve their grades.



Resit exams provide a second chance for students to:



1.⁠ ⁠Demonstrate mastery of course material.

2.⁠ ⁠Meet academic requirements.

3.⁠ ⁠Progress to the next level.



Key aspects and impacts of Resit



1.⁠ ⁠Typically taken after the initial exam.

2.⁠ ⁠May have a different format or content.

3.⁠ ⁠Often have specific registration deadlines.

4.⁠ ⁠May incur additional fees.

5.⁠ ⁠Results may affect overall academic standing.