Respect the laws of Ghana – Tain DCE

Regional News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: mybrytfmonline.com

During the commissioning of the new Tain District Court, Bono Region Minister Justina Owusu Banahene urged the Nsawkaw community to refer lawbreakers to the police rather than taking matters into their own hands.



She highlighted the new courthouse's impact in reducing crime and promoting justice.



High Court Judge Gabriel Nene Kwao Mate-Teye also reminded all courtroom participants—lawyers, clerks, and magistrates—to uphold justice and integrity.



Banahene encouraged the community to commit to fairness and equity, reinforcing the core principles of Ghana's legal system.