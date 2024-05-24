Restructure SSNIT without delay – Organised Labour tells government

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

Source: 3news

Organised Labour is urging the immediate restructuring of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), citing inefficiency and indebtedness surpassing GHC2 billion as of December 2023.



Referring to the 2006 Bediako Presidential Commission report, they advocate for workers' involvement in managing pension funds and call for a review of the Pension Act.



The Forum's Chairman, Isaac Bampoe Addo, emphasizes addressing SSNIT's inefficiencies, while Member Thomas Musah Tanko highlights government indebtedness exceeding GHC2.5 billion.



General Agricultural Workers Union's General Secretary, Edward Kareweh, expresses concern over potential impacts on workers' contributions amidst SSNIT's challenges.