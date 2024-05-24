You are here: HomeNews2024 05 24Article 1942106

General News of Friday, 24 May 2024

    

Source: 3news

Restructure SSNIT without delay – Organised Labour tells government

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Isaac Bampoe Addo Isaac Bampoe Addo

Organised Labour is urging the immediate restructuring of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), citing inefficiency and indebtedness surpassing GHC2 billion as of December 2023.

Referring to the 2006 Bediako Presidential Commission report, they advocate for workers' involvement in managing pension funds and call for a review of the Pension Act.

The Forum's Chairman, Isaac Bampoe Addo, emphasizes addressing SSNIT's inefficiencies, while Member Thomas Musah Tanko highlights government indebtedness exceeding GHC2.5 billion.

General Agricultural Workers Union's General Secretary, Edward Kareweh, expresses concern over potential impacts on workers' contributions amidst SSNIT's challenges.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment