Resume teaching with immediate effect – Teacher Unions to members

General News of Wednesday, 3 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The three unions representing teachers in pre-tertiary education have agreed to end their two-week strike and return to classrooms immediately, bringing relief to Basic and Senior High Schools affected by the industrial action.



During the strike, which commenced on March 24, 2024, the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT), and the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) demanded improved conditions of service.



Key issues included the renegotiation of collective bargaining agreements concerning professional development allowances, deprived area allowances, transport allowances, rent allowances, teaching and assessment allowances, among others.



The National Labour Commission intervened by seeking an interlocutory injunction against the strike, citing its inconsistency with established rules of engagement.



Addressing union executives, King Ali Awudu, National Chairman of the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, announced the unions' decision to respect the court's order and end the strike.



"As law-abiding citizens, and with respect for the courts, we declare the strike called off and ask all our members and staff of pre-tertiary institutions to resume work immediately," he declared.



The unions emphasized the need for the government to resume negotiations promptly to address lingering concerns.



"We urge the employer, led by the Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations, to resume negotiations today, April 2nd, 2024, so we can expedite discussions and reach a conclusion to prevent similar occurrences in the future," Ali Awudu emphasized.



He praised teachers for their unwavering support during the strike and assured that union executives would persist in advocating for their demands to be met in the teachers' best interests.