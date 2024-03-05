Retaining Prof. Opoku Agyemang as running mate eases tensions within NDC - Prof. Gyampo

Politics of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has praised the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, to maintain Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.



Professor Gyampo believes this choice will help alleviate tensions within the party.



John Mahama submitted the nomination of his running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.



The Council of Elders is set to deliberate on the nomination on Thursday, March 7, 2024, followed by a National Executive Committee meeting at 3 pm on the same day for further discussions.



“This decision will forestall or prevent unnecessary tension, rivalry, and competition, and some people were thinking that if this slot was given to someone else, it would have given a heads-up to that person because that candidate would have sought to replace John,” Professor Gyampo said in an interview with Citi News.