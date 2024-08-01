Retired pastor allegedly commits suicide

Crime & Punishment of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: GNA

Pastor Michael Ahiago, a retired pastor from the New Covenant Apostolic Church, was found dead by hanging from a mango tree outside his home early Wednesday morning.



Aged in his early 70s and a father of five, Ahiago's body was discovered at around 5:30 AM.



His widow, Mrs. Beatrice Ahiago, mentioned he had left home unnoticed while she was preparing porridge.



There were no apparent signs of depression prior to the incident.



Apostle Paul Gidigasu and other community members gathered at the scene, expressing shock and offering support to the family.



The police found notes on Ahiago and are investigating the circumstances.



The body is at St Paul’s Hospital Morgue awaiting further examination.