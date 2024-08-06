Retract your statements against me in 40 days or face consequences – Adom Kyei-Duah to Christian Council

Religion of Tuesday, 6 August 2024

Source: TIG Post

Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah, head pastor of Believers Worship Center, has issued a 40-day ultimatum to pastors who have criticized him, demanding they publicly retract their statements or face severe consequences, including potential collapse of their congregations.



This ultimatum follows criticism from the Christian Council of Ghana, which condemned Kyei-Duah for suggesting his image replace the depiction of Jesus.



The Council reiterated that there is only one Jesus for Christians, born of the Virgin Mary, crucified under Pontius Pilate.



Kyei-Duah insists the pastors use the same platforms they used to denounce him to issue their retractions.