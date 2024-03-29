Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh disapproves of pastors prophesying about presidential elections

General News of Friday, 29 March 2024

Rev. Dr. Lawrence Tetteh, Founder and President of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has voiced his opposition to the practice of pastors prophesying about the winners of Presidential elections.



In a yet-to-be-aired interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, he expressed sadness for the President, calling the position a "headache," and firmly stated that he has no aspirations for the presidency.



During the interview, Dr. Tetteh emphasized his disapproval of pastors who declare presidential winners from their pulpits, stating that he is "totally against" such actions.



He also discussed the nature of prophecies, acknowledging that sometimes predictions by pastors may be inaccurate.



Despite having a background in International Relations and lecturing on the subject in various universities worldwide, Dr. Tetteh expressed satisfaction and fulfillment in his role as a man of God.



He explained that while he was initially on a path toward a career in diplomacy, he found greater fulfillment in his ministry and serving God.



“I was supposed to be a career diplomat. I specialized in International Relations and have the chance to lecture the course in many universities but I must be honest with you, what I do today is satisfying. There is fulfillment in what I preach.”



As an author, Dr. Tetteh has written numerous Christian books, including titles such as "Benefits of the Anointing," "Count Your Blessings," and "Dangers of Offence." He expressed contentment in his current path, finding fulfillment in preaching and spreading God's word.