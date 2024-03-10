Rev Dr. Opuni-Frimpong raises concerns over greed and corruption in Ghana

General News of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong, the former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana (CCG), has expressed deep concerns over the rising levels of greed, corruption, and misappropriation of public funds in both the private and public sectors of Ghana.



Speaking at a memorial lecture for Rev Dr Nkansah Kyeremateng, he emphasized that these practices are becoming deeply ingrained in society, hindering the country's progress and development.



During the lecture, themed "Presbyterian Discipline: A Critical Tool For Reshaping The Youth For Ghana’s Socio-Economic Development," Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong called for a national priority on public service conduct and behavior.



He urged the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES) to incorporate moral education into the curriculum alongside Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).



Advocating for the inclusion of morality in STEM education, Rev Dr Opuni-Frimpong aims to nurture a generation of citizens who will contribute positively to the nation instead of engaging in harmful practices.



He emphasized the importance of not neglecting morality in the pursuit of academic and technological advancements, warning against the potential production of intelligent individuals with criminal tendencies if moral education is overlooked.