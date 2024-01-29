Rev. Eastwood Anaba criticizes church embrace of entertainment over spiritual essence

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, Founder of Eastwood Anaba Ministries, in a recently surfaced video, has expressed concern about the increasing focus on entertainment in churches at the expense of the fundamental purpose of worship.



The video captures Reverend Anaba's worry over the dependency of churches on musical performances and choreography, stating that without these elements, many churches would struggle to survive.



He highlights a trend where pastors prioritize delivering entertaining sermons and collecting offertories, rather than focusing on healing and salvation.



Reverend Anaba draws attention to the contrast with other establishments like kiosks, mosques, lorry stations, and chop bars, each serving a specific purpose without compromising their essence.



He emphasizes that the purpose of the church should not be entertainment but a focus on the transformative power of spiritual experiences. Referencing biblical verses, he suggests that excessive emphasis on entertainment may lead churches to lose their spiritual impact.



Watch the video of Reverend Eastwood Anaba below:



