Rev. Eastwood Anaba launches Gibeath Ha-Elohim for community development

Regional News of Sunday, 31 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reverend Eastwood Anaba, together with his wife, Reverend Mrs. Rosemond N.W. Anaba has inaugurated Gibeath Ha-Elohim, a project located on his late father's farmland in Damolg-Tindongo, Upper East Region.



Spanning 11 acres, this initiative aims to serve as a center for education, Christian worship, and holistic development for the local community and beyond.



The concept for Gibeath Ha-Elohim emerged after Reverend Anaba acquired additional land following his father's passing, envisioning a transformative purpose for the property.



The project includes an impressive auditorium designed to accommodate educational, Christian, and community events, along with a 100-seater library aimed at providing a conducive learning environment for children.



Reverend Eastwood Anaba expressed profound gratitude to his parents for their nurturing influence, shaping him into the person he is today. He sees Gibeath Ha-Elohim as an expression of gratitude and a way to give back to the village that has been instrumental in his life's journey and his mission to serve humanity.



During the project's commissioning, Dr. Mensah Otabil, the Special Guest of Honor, delivered a prayer, invoking divine blessings for the success and impact of Gibeath Ha-Elohim. He emphasized the project's role in eradicating illiteracy, sickness, and poverty from the area, envisioning a future of prosperity and development for the community.



The name "Gibeath Ha-Elohim," meaning the hill of God in Hebrew, carries significant spiritual and symbolic weight, reflecting the project's mission to uplift and empower the community.



The commissioning ceremony was attended by community members, religious leaders, and well-wishers, signifying a collaborative effort to bring positive change to the region. Gibeath Ha-Elohim represents a beacon of hope and progress, embodying Reverend Anaba's commitment to serving others and fostering holistic development.



The project is poised to make a lasting impact, enriching the lives of individuals and contributing to the advancement of the Nabdam District and beyond.