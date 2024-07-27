Rev Fr Wiafe of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has died

Regional News of Saturday, 27 July 2024

Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Fr. Eric Oduro Wiafe of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has passed away at age 59 on July 25, 2024.



He served as Acting Rector and Dean of Academics at the Catholic Institute of Business and Technology (CBIT) in Accra.



Born on August 10, 1965, he was ordained as a priest on July 22, 1995.



The Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John B. Kwofie, requested Holy Masses for Fr. Wiafe's peaceful rest and strength for his bereaved family.