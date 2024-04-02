Rev. Gottfried Osei-Mensah criticizes proliferation of churches on university campuses

General News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Rev. Gottfried Osei-Mensah has raised concerns over the proliferation of churches within university campuses, highlighting the shift away from the unified worship under the Scripture Union (SU) banner.



In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, Rev. Osei-Mensah criticized the Christian Council for permitting the establishment of multiple church groups on campuses, diluting the cohesive gospel message that unites students from various denominational backgrounds.



The former executive secretary of the Lausanne Committee for World Evangelization expressed disappointment with the Christian Council's decision to prioritize the creation of separate church entities over fostering unity within the Scripture Union.



He emphasized the importance of presenting a united front on campuses, where students from diverse Christian backgrounds can come together under one umbrella organization to share the gospel effectively.



Rev. Osei-Mensah recounted his attempts to address this issue with the Christian Council, urging them to reconsider their approach and uphold the principles of unity and collaboration among students.



However, despite his efforts, he observed a continued proliferation of church groups, undermining the collective testimony and witness of Christians within university settings.