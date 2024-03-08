Rev. Kusi Boateng claims GHC2.6m payment as a refund for National Cathedral project loan

General News of Friday, 8 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng, the Executive Secretary of the Board of Trustees for the National Cathedral, has vehemently denied allegations made by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, regarding the alleged misappropriation of GHC2.6 million from the Cathedral’s funds.



In an interview on Onua FM, Rev. Boateng refuted the accusations, labeling them as false and baseless. Expressing astonishment at the claims, he emphasized the absurdity of the allegations, stating, “It’s so funny, human beings know the truth but will look upon the face of God and lie. How can a whole MP who come out to say that I’ve stolen GHC 2.6 million, If he does this, how can we build the Cathedral?”



Rev. Boateng clarified that the GHC2.6 million in question was not for personal gain but was provided as financial assistance to the Cathedral, which was facing financial constraints. He explained that the funds were urgently needed for essential purchases, and as a gesture of support, he offered to assist with the required amount, which was documented in an official letter.



“The person doing this has seen the said documents, he’s seen it privately, he’s seen it publicly that the Cathedral had to make some payments for some items, and at the time the Cathedral didn’t have money to support itself."



Rev. Boateng further detailed the circumstances surrounding the transaction, shedding light on the assistance provided and the subsequent return of funds to him after 14 days.



The denial comes in response to Ablakwa's claims that the GHC2.6 million was received through the project’s funds under the guise of contractor mobilization, asserting that Boateng attempted to obscure his identity to avoid conflict of interest. Despite legal actions taken by Boateng, Ablakwa claims that the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) validated his findings, dismissing Boateng's claims.