Rev Ntim Fordjour calls for support for Bawumia presidency

Deputy Minister of Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called on Ghanaians to pray and support Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's presidential aspirations, believing that God will use him to bring prosperity and restoration to the country.



Rev. Fordjour, according to Graphic Online, made these remarks at a sod-cutting ceremony for the construction of a 200-capacity hostel for the Trinity Theological Seminary in Accra.



The construction of the four-storey hostel, funded by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund) with support from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), fulfills a promise made by Dr. Bawumia to the institute two years ago.



The new facility will provide much-needed accommodation for students and serve as a hub for learning and growth.



Drawing parallels with King Cyrus from the Bible, Rev. Fordjour highlighted that, despite being a Muslim leader, God anointed King Cyrus to play a crucial role in the restoration and liberation of God's people. He likened this to Dr. Bawumia's role in fulfilling the promise to construct the hostel, emphasizing that God can use anyone to fulfill his will.



Rev. Fordjour also addressed religious stereotypes, stating that Dr. Bawumia's actions should dispel any notions that religious differences can hinder positive contributions.



He urged Ghanaians to support Dr. Bawumia's bid for the presidency, emphasizing that God can use him to bring prosperity and development to the country.