Rev. Obofour applauds Dormaahene for exemplary leadership in community cleanliness

General News of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Reverend Obofour, the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), has lauded the paramount chief of the Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu II, for his dedication to maintaining cleanliness in the region.



Videos showcasing Nana Agyemang Badu II leading community clean-up exercises have gone viral, earning him widespread commendation.



Reverend Obofour joined others in praising the Dormaahene for actively participating in activities such as gutter desilting and weed clearing.



He highlighted Nana Agyemang Badu II's humility and commitment to serving his people, contrasting it with the behavior of some other leaders.



Reverend Obofour expressed concern about the tendency to elect leaders who fail to prioritize the country's welfare, emphasizing the importance of choosing leaders who demonstrate genuine concern for community development.