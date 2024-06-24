You are here: HomeNews2024 06 24Article 1953716

Rev. Opoku Onyina rejected running mate role because Bawumia’s credibility is in limbo – Abass Nurudeen

The Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the NDC, Abass Nurudeen, has disclosed that Rev. Opoku Onyina was allegedly approached to be Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's running mate but declined due to concerns about Bawumia's reputation.

Rev. Onyina reportedly told Bawumia that associating with him could damage his own integrity, citing doubts about Bawumia's credibility among Ghanaians.

The revelation came after rumors surfaced in February 2024 that Rev. Onyina would be Bawumia's running mate, based on a social media post.

However, Rev. Onyina clarified that his post was unrelated to the rumors and was based on a theme from the Church of Pentecost in 2015.

