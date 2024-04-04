Rev. Owusu Bempah admits fabricating statements to support Akufo-Addo administration

General News of Thursday, 4 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, the prominent leader of the Glorious Word Ministries, has publicly acknowledged his involvement in spreading misinformation to protect the reputation of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led administration.



In an interview on Okay FM, Reverend Owusu Bempah revealed instances where he had fabricated statements to prevent the government from becoming unpopular.



One notable example cited by Reverend Owusu Bempah pertains to his comments regarding the National Cathedral project. Despite not being a member of the board overseeing the National Cathedral initiative, he admitted to making false statements in defense of the government's position on the project. This revelation highlights the extent to which Reverend Owusu Bempah was willing to go to support the government, even if it meant spreading falsehoods.



According to Reverend Owusu Bempah, his unwavering defense of the government, based on fabricated information, has made him a target of criticism and abuse from unidentified individuals. He recounted instances where he had been verbally attacked and insulted by callers who believed he was directly involved in decision-making regarding the National Cathedral, despite his lack of official involvement.



Despite his close association with the presidency in the past, Reverend Owusu Bempah clarified that he had never been consulted about the National Cathedral project and expressed his reluctance to serve on the board if invited now.



He emphasized that while he had defended the government's stance on various issues, including the National Cathedral, he did so without official authorization or direct involvement in the project.