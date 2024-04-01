Rev. Owusu Bempah commends Dr. Bawumia's tolerance and unity

Politics of Monday, 1 April 2024

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and NPP Flagbearer, for his exceptional tolerance and unifying qualities.



Dr. Bawumia, accompanied by a delegation of Ministers and MPs from both Muslim and Christian backgrounds, visited Rev. Owusu Bempah's Church on Easter Sunday.



In his welcoming remarks, Rev. Owusu Bempah applauded Dr. Bawumia's inclusive nature and love for all, regardless of their religious affiliations.



"He is a father figure to everyone, embracing both churches and Muslims," Rev. Owusu Bempah stated as he welcomed Dr. Bawumia and his delegation. "His presence here demonstrates his love for all Christians and his personal affection for me. I wholeheartedly reciprocate that affection."



Dr. Bawumia, in response, thanked Rev. Owusu Bempah and the congregation for the warm reception.