Rev Owusu-Bempah criticizes Akufo-Addo's leadership, calls for spiritual reflection

Reverend Owusu-Bempah, founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries, has expressed concern about President Akufo-Addo's spiritual state, suggesting that his heart has hardened and strayed from the path of divine favor.



In a sermon, Reverend Owusu-Bempah likened President Akufo-Addo to the biblical King Saul, implying that the country's current challenges may result from the president's departure from God's guidance.



Initially intending to convey his concerns privately, Reverend Owusu-Bempah felt compelled to make them public after being unable to access the Jubilee House. He views this as a divine directive to address the nation's predicament and guide it toward improvement.



"As Saul deviated from God's commands, so has President Akufo-Addo. His heart has changed, and his leadership reflects it," Reverend Owusu-Bempah stated, urging the president to utilize the remaining eight months of his term to enhance his legacy.



Regarding rumors of undue influence from certain relatives of President Akufo-Addo, Reverend Owusu-Bempah emphasized the importance of serving the interests of all Ghanaians rather than prioritizing specific family members.



"While Ghanaians celebrated you during your first term, there's been a noticeable change in your leadership approach. It's alleged that individuals like Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko hold significant sway, but Ghanaians didn't vote for them," he remarked, urging the president to reconsider his direction for the country.



Reverend Owusu-Bempah, once a close ally of President Akufo-Addo, has distanced himself from the president, accusing him of ingratitude and expressing his reluctance to forgive him for undisclosed reasons. He also revealed that he no longer visits the first family, attributing this to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.